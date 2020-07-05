ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Robert E. Fox was born on December 26, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to William and Mildred (nee Barwarth) Fox. He died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home. Before retiring Mr. Fox, a graduate of Loyola University, worked as a personnel manager for over 30 years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Holy Rosary Council, #4483, an active member of St. James Catholic Church since 1964, and was a Little League coach and umpire for the Arlington Heights Park District. Robert served in US Army during the Korean War. Robert is survived by his wife, Virginia (nee Wood); his children, Elizabeth A. (Ray Schaeffer), Robert T., John J. (Kathleen), Joseph P., and Mary Lynn Fox; his grandchildren, Timothy Lombardi, Ryan and Natalie Schaeffer, Kevin, Michael and Kelly Fox, and Megan and Sam Patton; and his brothers, John (Dorothy) and William (Marianne) Fox. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard; and his parents. Memorial Mass 10:00 am Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation at Church from 9:00 am until time of Mass. Seating capacity limited to 160 guests, face masks and social distancing required. Those wishing to attend Bob's funeral remotely may do so by watching the live video stream on his Tribute Wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
, where you can also leave a memory or message of condolence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to LOSS, c/o Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL, 60654. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.