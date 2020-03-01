|
Bob Greenough, age 91, passed away January 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 65 years, Eleanor (Ellie). Born in Chicago, Bob was a proud Navy veteran. He served on the aircraft carrier USS Franklin D Roosevelt CV42 and was aboard its initial 1946 voyages to the Mediterranean and South America. Having been a Rolling Meadows resident since the mid '70s, he was a very familiar face around the city. He retired from the City of Rolling Meadows Water Dept and was a Security Guard in the Rolling Meadows Mall, where his son and daughter-in-law owned/ operated "The Shoe in the Mall" back in the 80's. Along with his wife, he spent many years as a crossing guard and he also served as the President of the Rolling Meadows Chief's Advisory Council. He will be remembered most fondly for his keen sense of humor, passion for helping others and fervent love of animals. An avid Blackhawks and White Sox fan, he also enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing Pinochle with his family. Bob is survived by his two sons, his daughter and daughter-in-law, sisters, sister- and brother-in-law, grandchildren, their children and grandchildren and nieces and nephews. In addition, the family is mourning the recent loss of his only brother. He was a faithful owner to many adopted pets. Donations in his memory can be made out to "Second Chance" and sent to Arlington Cat Clinic in Arlington Heights, IL. His Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8th from 1-5pm at Plum Grove Park Banquet Hall (Plum Grove Estates subdivision), 4001 Park Dr., Palatine, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020