SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Robert E. Healer, 91, a resident of Schaumburg for 48 years, formerly of Chicago, will be held Thursday, July 11 from 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services Friday, July 12 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home to 10:00am funeral mass at St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg. Inurnment will be at a later date at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Born July 24, 1927 in Chicago to John (Martha (nee Lesnaw)) Uzdrowski, he passed away peacefully July 7 in Hoffman Estates with his loving daughter by his side. He was a proud Army Air Corps Veteran and was an avid golfer, skier and fisherman. A devoted White Sox and Bears fan, he also enjoyed playing cards and shooting pool at the Schaumburg Senior Center and loved being with family and friends. Robert was the adoring husband of 67 years to Jeannette (nee Schussler); loving father of the late Ronald (Jean) and Carol (Jim) Ringemann; fond grandfather of Kristen (Jeff) Tait and Lauren Ringemann; proud great-grandfather of Ethan and Liam Tait; beloved brother of 5; dear uncle and friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. For information, 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 10, 2019