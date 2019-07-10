Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home
800 S. Roselle Rd.
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:15 AM
Michaels Funeral Home
800 S. Roselle Rd.
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT HEALER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT E. HEALER


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT E. HEALER Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Robert E. Healer, 91, a resident of Schaumburg for 48 years, formerly of Chicago, will be held Thursday, July 11 from 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services Friday, July 12 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home to 10:00am funeral mass at St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg. Inurnment will be at a later date at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Born July 24, 1927 in Chicago to John (Martha (nee Lesnaw)) Uzdrowski, he passed away peacefully July 7 in Hoffman Estates with his loving daughter by his side. He was a proud Army Air Corps Veteran and was an avid golfer, skier and fisherman. A devoted White Sox and Bears fan, he also enjoyed playing cards and shooting pool at the Schaumburg Senior Center and loved being with family and friends. Robert was the adoring husband of 67 years to Jeannette (nee Schussler); loving father of the late Ronald (Jean) and Carol (Jim) Ringemann; fond grandfather of Kristen (Jeff) Tait and Lauren Ringemann; proud great-grandfather of Ethan and Liam Tait; beloved brother of 5; dear uncle and friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. For information, 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now