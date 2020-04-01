Daily Herald Obituaries
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Robert E. Immen, 89, of Mt. Prospect, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born February 21, 1931 in New York, NY to John and Mary (Maguire) Immen and passed away peacefully March 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served as 1st Lieutenant in Austria during the Korean War. He also had an extensive career as Senior Vice President of the Bozell and Jacobs Advertising Agency and spent the last 17 years of his career at Tootsie Roll Industries as Central Region Manager. Bob was the beloved husband of Eileen C. (Curran) Immen; loving father of Roni (James) McEnerney, J. Chris (Beth) Immen, John (Lynette) Immen, Geri (Randy) Thompson, Tom (Louise) Immen, Mary (Art) Piemonte and the late Robert (Richelle) Immen and the late Michael (Debbie) Immen; cherished grandfather of 25; great-grandfather of 14 with 3 more on the way; dear brother of the late Miriam Kent; and proud uncle of many nieces and nephews of the Curran and Kent families. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. Please visit our website at lauterburgoehler.com to leave a message of condolence. For information, 847-253-5423.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
