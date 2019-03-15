Age 83, of St. Charles, IL and formerly of Plainfield and Frankfort, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Greenfields of Geneva. He was born in Galena, IL, the son of the late William and Freida (nee Salvisberg) Isbell. Robert was a graduate of Rockford East High School, Northern Illinois University and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married Donna (nee Radakovich) at St. George Serbian Church on June 25, 1960. Robert enjoyed a rewarding career, as an accountant, before retirement with Allis-Chalmers. He enjoyed golf and tennis and was a member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. Beloved husband of 58 years to Donna (nee Radakovich) Isbell of St. Charles, IL; loving father of two sons, Douglas (Paula) Isbell and their children, Ezekiel and Vega Rose Isbell and Gregory Isbell and his children, Claudia and Giselle Jelena Isbell. Robert is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jean Isbell; one niece and several nephews. He will also be missed by his devoted sister-in-law, Natalie Radakovich. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, William and Richard Isbell. Funeral services for Robert E. Isbell will be held Monday, March 18, 2019, at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 3457 Black Rd. in Joliet, where he will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. until services begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the St. Charles Library 1 S. 6th Avenue, St. Charles, IL 60174. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary