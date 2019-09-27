|
Robert E. "Bob" Johnson, age 81, a longtime resident of Warrenville, IL, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 at his daughter's home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on February 28, 1938 in Chicago, IL. Bob is survived by his loving daughters, Deborah (Mark) Bowie and Erica (Dan) Abney; his cherished grandchildren, Madison (Anthony) Basso, Wilder Bowie, Elizabeth (Terry) Henrichs and Taylor Harms and great-grandchildren, Terry, Aldine and Case Henrichs. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Grace Johnson and his brother, James (the late Nancy) Johnson. Bob was proud to call the city of Warrenville his home. He served as an Alderman on the city council and then dedicated 38 years as Treasurer. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Bob's life, memorials to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, would be greatly appreciated. Family and friends are invited to gather for graveside services on Monday, September 30, 10:30 AM at the Warrenville Cemetery (Warrenville Ave, between Warren and Curtis Aves.). Pastor Ed Doepel will officiate and military honors will be under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the Naperville Honor Guard. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 27, 2019