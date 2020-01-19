|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Robert E. Krawisz was born November 29, 1943 in Chicago to Edward and Genevieve (nee Budziak) Krawisz. He died January 16, 2020 at his home in Arlington Heights. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He currently was involved with the Lake Geneva Chapter of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Robert is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy C. (nee Cypcar) Krawisz; his daughter, Kelly P. Krawisz; his stepsister, Cynthia Brychta; and by his stepniece, Julie (Nick) Strozza. Bob is preceded in death by his stepmother, Irene Krawisz; and by his parents. Visitation Monday, January 20, 2020 and Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights and 9:00 AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, until the time of Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Alexian Brothers Center for Mental Health, 3436 N. Kennicott Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 or for Masses. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020