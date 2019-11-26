Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:30 PM
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
View Map
ROBERT E. "BOB" MEISER


1944 - 2019
HAMPSHIRE - Robert E. "Bob" Meiser, 75, of Genoa, formerly of Hampshire, passed away Saturday night, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. He was born January 3, 1944, in Elgin the son of Roy and Gertrude (Danner) Meiser. Bob was a member of the 1963 Class of Hampshire High School and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After his military service Bob drove truck for Proffitts in Hampshire and then for many years with Waste Management. He is survived by his three sisters, Nancy (Tom) Montgomery of Harvard, Mary (the late Sid) Allen of Monroe, WI, and Lynda (Sam) Ranallo of Vale, NC; stepdaughters, Ann (Allan) Hottovy, and Megan Thomas; stepson, Brian (Kristin) Thomas; 7 stepgrandchildren; his Aunt Leona Kray; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Eugene; and a sister, Betty Belden. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, Nov. 30 at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park in Elgin. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 29 at the funeral home from 4 to 7 PM with a veteran's walk through at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the Hampshire Veteran Memorial or to St. Jude Hospital. Information, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
