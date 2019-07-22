GENEVA - Robert E. Peters, age 79, died peacefully at home on July 6, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born on June 17, 1940, in Jackson, Ohio, the son of Thomas and Margaret (Gerty) Peters. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Suzy (Jilek); and sons Thomas (Lisa) of Martinez, Georgia and William (Jessica) of Batavia; as well as his much loved grandchildren Erin, Elena, Avery, and Byron. Other survivors include his brother Thomas (Deanna) of Athens, Ohio and nephew Jonathan. As a student at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, Bob pursued the fields of astronomy, physics, and chemistry before choosing a major in physics. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi social fraternity, Sigma Pi Sigma, physics honorary fraternity, and served as vice-president of the Miami chapter of American Institute of Physics. He also served as president of the Miami University's Men's Glee Club. It was at Miami that he met his future wife, Suzy. They were married in 1964. Bob earned his PhD in physics from Purdue University in 1967. At that time plans were underway in Batavia for the construction of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory as the premier particle research physics laboratory in the U.S. Bob was hired before ground was broken and worked at Fermilab as a physicist for 35 years until retiring in 2002. Bob's many interests included fishing, tennis, classical music, jazz, and computers. He had a passion for photography, scuba diving, and along with his wife, Suzy, traveled extensively. His photos of the flora and fauna of the island of Kauai and the Morton Arboretum were sold for quite a while. He was a kind man who was the "go-to" person for computer issues for family and friends. The family appreciates the support of friends and care that he received in the last days of his life from Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Hospice, BrightStar, and others. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 am followed by a celebration of life memorial service on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL53, Lisle, Illinois 60532 would be appreciated. For information, 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 22, 2019