ROBERT E. REUSS


1940 - 2020
ROBERT E. REUSS Obituary
LAKE ZURICH - Robert E. Reuss, 79, of Lake Zurich since 1967, was born on October 21, 1940 to George and Della Reuss. He passed away on Friday, February 07, 2020 surrounded by his family. Robert is a veteran of the Unites States Marines. In addition to woodworking and carpentry, in his spare time, Robert enjoyed working around the house, gardening. Robert is the beloved husband of Janet Reuss since 1963; loving father of Michael, Jeffrey (Ana), Kellie (Jeffrey) Finney, Karin (Jason) Peterson; fond grandfather of 10 and dear great-grandfather of 6. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Larson. Services will be private. Arrangements made by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-540-8871 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
