GLEN ELLYN - Robert E. Scherr, age 86. Was called home by our lord on May 28, 2019. Born February 1, 1933 to Walter and Sophia (Harloff) Scherr; loving brother to the late Grace (Gordon) Christoph and to the late Myrtle (Milton) Huguelet; loving husband for 52 years to the late Carol (nee Bunze) and together had 4 children. Loving father to Susan (Jack) Mason, Patricia (late Bruce) Storm, Robert S. Scherr, and Pamela Rein. Engaged to a very dear friend and companion Carolyn Michael for a number of years. Loving cousin to Norma (late Robert) Radke. Loving grandfather to Ehrin (Jason) Steffey, Gavin Mason, Kimberly, Katelyn, Benjamin, Paige Rein, great-grandfather to Lacey and Mason Steffey. Veteran of USMC 3rd Marine Div. (Korea.) Graduated from Taft High and DeVry Tech. Worked at Argonne Nat'l. Lab (ZGS project) 10 years, and Fermi Nat'l. Lab (Tevetron project) 22 years. A Memorial Visitation will take place on June 22, 2019 11:00 a.m. until the start of a Service at 12:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran, 21W500 Butterfield Rd., Lombard, 60148. Private interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be direct to Marianjoy Rehabilitation Center, 26 W. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 18, 2019