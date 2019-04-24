ELGIN - Robert E. Schroeder, 89, of Elgin passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin. He was born May 10, 1929 in Elgin the son of Ernest and Irene Schroeder. He had been a resident of Elgin all of his life and was a graduate of Elgin High School and Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Robert was a partner in Schroeder Sign Co., Elgin before retiring. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, Elgin. He served as a director and later chairman of the board of First Federal Savings and Loan Association, Elgin and also served as a city councilman for the City of Elgin. He enjoyed sports throughout his life especially handball and golf. Robert is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joyce Harrison Schroeder, daughters; Suzanne (Gordon) Kellenberger and Nancy (Michael) Deagle, sons; Scott (Nancy) Schroeder and David (Mary) Schroeder, six grandsons, five granddaughters, two great grandsons, a sister, Sally Schroeder and many nieces and nephews. He was a preceded in death by his parents, a son, Thomas; his brother, James and his sister, Shirley. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 27 at First United Methodist Church 216 E. Highland Ave., Elgin. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, Elgin or Fox Valley Special Education Association 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora, IL 60506. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary