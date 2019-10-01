|
Robert E. Short, 86, of Huntley, IL formerly of Elgin, IL, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Sherman Hospital, Elgin. He was born on November 25, 1932 in Elgin, IL the son of Edward and Irene (Tasnadi) Short. Bob was a Veteran, and served in the U.S Army during the Korean War. He was a brick mason, and worked in the area for many years prior to retirement. Bob was an avid fisherman, enjoyed camping, and spending time with family and friends. He will be deeply missed. Survivors include his wife: Rosa (Dalby) Short, whom he married on July 18, 1959; his children: Kelli (Jim) Ambroso, Kathi (Todd) Schuldt; and nephew, Ken (Karen) Siffrar; grandchildren: Michael (Kathleen), Matthew (Ashley), Mark (Jaclyn), and Melynda (Matthew), David Novak, Nicole, Jackie; great grandchildren: Colleen, Cylleen, James, Leah, Everett, Levi, Elijah, Sedona, Asher, Ezra; His brother: Richard (Pat) Short of Lake Carroll, IL, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter: Loren Short. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, October 5th with visitation to he held from 2:00pm - 5:00pm, with family sharing starting at 4:00PM,, ending with a US Army Honor Guard and Flag presentation at 4:30pm at the Laird Funeral Home 120 S. Third St., West Dundee, IL. For more information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019