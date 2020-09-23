1/
ROBERT E. STRASZEWSKI
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Robert E. Straszewski, age 81. Beloved husband of Carole E. Straszewski, nee Torti. Devoted father of Michael (Jennifer), Andrea and the late Brian Paul Straszewski. Loving grandfather of Emily and Nicholas. Cherished son of the late Victoria Straszewski. Visitation Thursday, September 24, from 4:30-8:30 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Friday, September 25, 9:15 AM at the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 West Palatine Road, Inverness, Mass 10:30 AM. Interment will be in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Covenant House, 550 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10018, or ny.covenanthouse.org/donation-form. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
