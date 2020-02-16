Home

Robert E. Ulrich, age 91, formerly of Arlington Heights and Batavia. Preceded in death by wife, Mae; siblings, Doris Kinker, Paul, and Mary Ann Clinton; daughter-in-law, Nancy. Survived by children, Janice (Stephen) Schrader, Samuel, Roberta (Geraldo) de Oliveira, Jonathan, and Nancy Holthaus; grandchildren, Aaron (Erinn), Sarah (Aaron), John (Katie), Samantha (Arie), Christina, Marta (Alex), Ben, Daniel, Jessica (Michael), Jacyara, Sophia (Calvin), Will (Maureen), Hannah and Graham; great-grandchildren, MaeLynn, Sage, Keith, Grace, Isaac, Ezra, Nora, Silas, Henry, James, Leland, Beatrix and Lina; relatives and friends. Memorial Service Friday, Feb. 21, at 11:00AM with visitation 1 hour prior at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 101 S. 6th Ave. in St. Charles. Private interment River Hills Memorial Park following the service. Memorials preferred to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in St. Charles. Morris Nilsen Chapel, 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
