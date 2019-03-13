Robert E. "Bob" Wagner, 89, of Fort Myers, FL passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Bob was born in Yankton, South Dakota on March 6, 1930 to Edward and Rose Lima Wagner. After moving to Remson and then Cherokee, Iowa the family settled in Leeds, a suburb of Sioux City, Iowa. Bob attended Leeds High School and then Trinity High School where he was the starting guard on the football team in 1948. After high school graduation, Bob joined the US Navy and served as a radar operator on the USS Harry E. Hubbard. After being discharged from the Navy, Bob enrolled in Industrial Engineering at Iowa State University and was president of the Theta Xi Fraternity. At Iowa State Bob met Mary Ann Kacmarynski and they were married in 1956. Bob graduated from night law school at American University in 1961 while working full time at the US Patent Office in Washington, DC. After moving to Chicago, Bob founded the Law firm of Wagner & Aubel in Chicago, IL. Later Sid Wallenstein joined the firm as partner. Bob did trial work for a number of large companies including McDonald's Corporation, American Can, and Weber Stevens. A lifelong volunteer, Bob served as president of St. Anthony's Inn, a transitional shelter that offered counseling and training to ex-offenders. He also served for thirty years on the board of St. Francis Village of Fort Worth, TX. Bob was also a passionate golfer, known on the golf course for his colorful knickers; he served on the board of Rolling Green Country Club in Chicago and Estero Country Club of Estero, FL. What Bob was most proud of was his family. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Colleen Wagner, Mary Ann Wagner Ray, and Katherine Wagner Rikli. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 63 years, Mary Ann. He is also survived by his brother, Jim (and wife Diane) of Arvada, CO and brother-in-law, Chuck Rikli of Melbourne, FL. Bob is also survived by his six daughters, Ann Marie Kolshak (Joe) of Atlanta, GA, Sheila Katz (Jeff) of Stamford, CT, Amy Buck (Jerry) of Fort Myers, FL, Elizabeth "Beth" Druffel (Jim) of Chicago, IL, Sara Poehlmann (Joe) of Florence, KY and Jane Pavetto (George Callas) of Chicago, IL; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and close friends. A celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14 at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, 19680 Cypress View Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33967. A reception will follow at Cypress Cove Retirement Community, 10100 Cypress Cove Drive in Fort Myers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Franciscan Outreach (717B W. 18th Street, Chicago, Illinois 60616, www.franoutreach.org) in memory of Robert Wagner. To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFunealHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary