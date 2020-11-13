Robert E. Anderson SCHAUMBURG - Robert E. Anderson, age 86, beloved husband for 63 years of Laurel Anderson; devoted father of Katherine (Michael) Williams and Donald (Susan) Anderson; cherished grandfather of Patrick (Staci) Anderson, Kristen Anderson and Emma Williams, proud great grandfather of Harper and Maxton Anderson; dear brother of the late Walter (Helen) Anderson and the late Art Anderson. Funeral Saturday, family and friends may gather Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Salerno Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. During visiting hours, it is still recommended to follow the State of Illinois guidelines limiting gathering and guests should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment will be private. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
. Memorial donations may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or Alexian Brothers Hospice House.