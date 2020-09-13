Robert Edmund Wygant, Chef Rob, restaurateur and teacher, a man of many passions and a huge heart, passed suddenly on September 2, 2020 in Libertyville, Illinois at the age of 45. Rob was born July 25, 1975, in Canoga Park, California. Always driven from youth, Rob first channeled his many talents to music and sports. From his philharmonic trumpet performances to defenseman for the California State Champion team, the Lake Arrowhead Rangers, Rob brought intensity and enthusiasm to all of his pursuits. His love for music and sports remained throughout his life! He was an avid sports collector early on and was always picking up his guitar to play. In his free time, he took to woodworking, even making his own guitar. After receiving his culinary degree from the California Culinary Institute in 1998, Chef Rob studied and worked the San Francisco dining scene before returning to Lake Arrowhead, California where he developed and opened Altitude Fine Dining. Rob loved the action and excitement of his trade, but he was most at home when working on the line in a busy restaurant kitchen, "banging around pots and pans," as he would often say. He excelled at leading his teams through high-pressure dining service and naturally created a professional comradery that resulted in a seamless flow of food presentation from the kitchen to the dining room. In 2004, Rob relocated to Chicago with his growing family where he served as Executive Sous Chef for Westmoreland Country Club (WCC) until 2008. Rob was always proud to be part of the team recognized for helping WCC achieve Platinum Status for country clubs in the US, making the top 100 list in the country. In 2008, Rob was hired as Executive Chef for Hawthorn Woods Country Club. In 2010, Rob made a leap to the College of Lake County (CLC), where he began a new adventure as a Culinary Instructor. Rob was a teacher at heart, and it showed in every class as he helped harness and refine the love of cooking in his students. He loved to teach with as much intensity as his other pursuits, but it was his love for the action in the kitchen that led him to spearhead the first student-run restaurant at the college. Prairie restaurant filled a critical capstone requirement for the culinary program at CLC and Rob took great pride in the expansion of the college program to include this critical learning component of the culinary arts. The College was equally proud of the work Rob put into Prairie and in 2013, CLC awarded Rob the College of Lake County Values Award for Learning. Once Prairie was up and running, in true fashion, Rob contributed to the CLC international exchange with culinary colleges in Peru and Italy where he enjoyed traveling side-by-side with his students as they studied the cuisine and cultures of their travels. Rob was constantly forward thinking and creating in his career. Rob loved his teammates, fellow chefs, and friends, but none more than his family. Rob and Julie married in 2000 and he would always refer to his wife as the love of his life. He would tell everyone that his greatest accomplishments and love were his three children Caroline, Riley and Clara Jeanne. Rob loved competing with Caroline over geography knowledge and sharing in her baking talents. He looked forward to fantasy football with Riley, always engaging in competitive banter over his beloved Eagles and Riley's Seahawks. Clara Jeanne was his "Boo," his "Little Girl," and he was always in awe watching her flip, jump or roller skate through the house. Rob took no greater pleasure than listening to his children play their violins or watching their baseball and softball games. He is preceded in death by his stepdad, Larry Martel; grandparents, Papa Ebby and Nana Kathryn Quirk, and Grandma Dot and Grandpa Donald Ingebritsen. He is survived by his wife, Julie Parrish-Wygant; children, Caroline, Riley and Clara Jeanne of Wauconda, Illinois; his parents, Roberta Martel (mother) of Palm Desert, California, Gary Wygant (father) and Janice (stepmother) of Trenton, Tennessee; his grandparents, Robert and Sally Wygant of Albany, New York; his siblings, Amanda Wygant of Sunderland, Massachusetts, James Wygant of San Francisco, California, Rob Martel of Phoenix, Arizona, Scott Martel of Lake Havasu, Arizona and Jason Hopkins of Trenton, Tennessee; along with his nieces, Phaedra, Mayetta, Samantha, Ella, Amalia and Sonia Jeanne and nephews, Ian, Sean, Michael, Thomas, Jackson, Alessio, Tucker and Eugene. We always knew Rob was in the house-he will be so missed! Now our beloved dad, husband, son, grandson, uncle and friend lives on in our hearts. A celebration of life and visitation is arranged for Rob on Monday, September 28, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Jewel Tea Pavilion in Citizens Park, Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers or other tributes, the family has requested donations for Caroline, Riley and Clara Jeanne's future education costs, https://www.gofundme.com/f/rob-wygant-memorial-fund-for-his-children*utm_source=customer
&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.