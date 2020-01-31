Home

More Obituaries for ROBERT PETERSON
ROBERT EDWARD PETERSON


1928 - 2020
ROBERT EDWARD PETERSON Obituary
Robert Edward Peterson (1928-2020). Devoted family man, passionate intellectual, and lover of music especially Big Band/Classical music. Survived by his wife Joanne of 57 years, 5 children, sisters Claire and Berniece, and 5 grandchildren. He earned a BA from Univ. of SF, then his MLS from UC Berkeley in 1968. He served as faculty librarian at College of DuPage from 1970-84, teaching Comparative Religion & Philosophy of Science there as well. He was a pioneer in the original LRC, establishing the audio-visual and music collection. He wrote and narrated Composer's Corner on the COD radio station in the 1980s. In lieu of flowers, a donation to COD Library Dev. Fund, https://foundation.cod.edu/donate, select other, type in Library Development Fund. Service in Vallejo, CA.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
