ROLLING MEADOWS - Robert Edward Sturlini, 82, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born June 4, 1938 in Freeport, IL. Robert was the adopted son of the late Ettore and Margaret (nee Keiser) Sturlini. Robert was the loving husband of Marilyn (nee Heidt); father of Kathleen (Wayne) Lazzerini, Robert (Virginia) Sturlini Jr., Amy Sturlini, and John (Kara) Sturlini; grandfather of Samantha, Kurtis, Christian, Robert III, Stacy, Aislyn, Aurora, and Ryker. He was the son of the late Charles and Laura Martin, and brother of Raymond (Barbara) Martin, Kenneth (Bonnie) Martin, and Mary Martin. Robert served four years in the Marine Corps. He joined the Des Plaines Police Department where he had a distinguished 32-year career, retiring in 2000 as the Chief of Police. Visitation Thursday August 20, 4 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Family and friends please meet at the funeral home Friday August 21, at 12 noon to line up for the procession for the graveside service at 1 pm at Randhill Park Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation (allbloodcancers.org
), 847-424-0600. Information, 847-253-0224.