Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
The Orchard Evangelical Free Church Arlington Heights
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT BOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT EIVAND BOE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT EIVAND BOE Obituary
Robert Eivand Boe, 91 years, loving husband of Shirley Sander (married April 14, 1956), passed away Feb. 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family in Des Plaines, IL. Bob was born on June 18, 1928 in Des Moines, IA. He was united in marriage on April 14, 1956 to Shirley, spending 63 years happily together. Bob is survived by his wife Shirley, children Linda (John) Raney, Jan (Jeff) Petrovich, Don (late Patricia) Boe, and grandchildren John III, Julie, David, Steven, Kevin, Bob and Becca. Bob enjoyed camping, woodworking, chip carving, ham radios, and being involved with the Boy Scout program, becoming an Eagle Scout and Scout Leader. We are grateful for the wonderful care from Dad's caregivers, Laura and Monica. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at The Orchard Evangelical Free Church Arlington Heights, Saturday, Feb. 29, visitation at 10 am and services to follow.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -