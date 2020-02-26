|
Robert Eivand Boe, 91 years, loving husband of Shirley Sander (married April 14, 1956), passed away Feb. 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family in Des Plaines, IL. Bob was born on June 18, 1928 in Des Moines, IA. He was united in marriage on April 14, 1956 to Shirley, spending 63 years happily together. Bob is survived by his wife Shirley, children Linda (John) Raney, Jan (Jeff) Petrovich, Don (late Patricia) Boe, and grandchildren John III, Julie, David, Steven, Kevin, Bob and Becca. Bob enjoyed camping, woodworking, chip carving, ham radios, and being involved with the Boy Scout program, becoming an Eagle Scout and Scout Leader. We are grateful for the wonderful care from Dad's caregivers, Laura and Monica. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at The Orchard Evangelical Free Church Arlington Heights, Saturday, Feb. 29, visitation at 10 am and services to follow.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020