ROBERT ERIC MINEHART


1953 - 2020
ROBERT ERIC MINEHART Obituary
Robert Eric "Rick" Minehart, 66, of Elgin, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 after a brief and unexpected illness. He was born in Elgin on September 26, 1953, the son of Robert and Lois (Mann) Minehart. After graduating from Northern Illinois University, Rick served both his country in the Navy and Naval Reserve (where he retired as a lieutenant commander) and his local community during his career as a registered nurse. A kind, quiet, and generous man with a dry sense of humor, Rick was an avid history buff and watch collector who loved animals and enjoyed gardening. In recent years, he greatly cherished the friendships and support he found as a friend of Bill W. Preceded in death by his parents, Rick is survived by two sisters. He will be dearly missed. There will be no Visitation. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Anderson Animal Shelter in South Elgin or to a . Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2020
