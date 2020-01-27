Daily Herald Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
1201 E Anderson Dr
Palatine, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
1201 E Anderson Dr
Palatine, IL
ROBERT EUGENE "BOB" MCCORMICK

ROBERT EUGENE "BOB" MCCORMICK Obituary
Robert "Bob" Eugene McCormick, age 77, of Palatine IL passed away suddenly on January 24, 2020. Beloved husband to Debbie McCormick. Devoted father to Katie, Jennifer, and Timothy (Alison), and Amy (Brock) Shireman. Loving Grandpa Bob to Connor, Clare, Liam, Fenna, Danny, and Tommy. Dear brother-in-law to Joyce (Gordon) Miller. Bob was always available to help family and friends. He had a talent and passion for fixing things and was often referred to as "Bob the Builder." He will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held Tuesday January 28, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 185 E. Northwest Hwy. Palatine IL from 4:00-8:00PM. On Wednesday January 29, there will be a visitation at St. Thomas of Villanova Church 1201 E Anderson Dr, Palatine, IL from 9:00-10:00AM with mass at 10:00AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside IL. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 would be appreciated. For more information, please call 847-359-8020 or go to Bob's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
