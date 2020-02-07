|
ANTIOCH - Robert F. "Bob" Cramer: 81, formerly of Racine, WI passed away, Tuesday February 4, 2020. Before his retirement in 2004, Bob had worked over 28 years at Rust-Oleum Corp as a Systems Analysist. Beloved husband of Linda; Loving father of: Robert "Bob" (Sara Maze) Cramer, Juli (Jerry) Burks, and Denise (Matthew Ulrey) Sieber; cherished grandfather of five; treasured great-grandfather of nine: dear brother of: Rick (Kathy) Cramer, Penny (Steph) Kiesler, Kathy (Tom) Sheriff, Lu Ann (Bud) Niznansky, Laurie (the late Randy) Webb and Jo Ann (Joseph) McMahon and fond uncle of many. Memorial Service 6:00PM Monday February 10, 2020 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch, with visitation beginning at 3:00PM. Interment will be private. Please sign the online guest book for Bob at www.strangfh.com. INFO 847-395-4000.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2020