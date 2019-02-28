Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington
149 West Main St.
Barrington, IL 60010
847-381-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT F. DICK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT F. DICK Obituary
NORTH BARRINGTON - Robert, 77, was born May 17, 1941 in Palatine, IL. He passed away February 19, 2019 in Cumming, GA. Robert was the owner of Master Numerical Machine in Schaumburg. He enjoyed boating and motorcycling, and especially spending time with his family and canine companion, Lilly. Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen Kay Walbaum Dick; children, Eric (Stephanie) Richards of Carlsbad, CA and Holly (Patrick) May of Buford, GA; grandchildren, Alexis and Kyle Richards, and Corban and Landon May; sister, Marilyn (Norman) Young; and his precious Yorkie, Lilly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Emma Dick and sister, Kathy Scrigna. Visitation will be held from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am, Saturday, March 2 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road), Barrington. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. Flowers and contributions to , www.lung.org, are both welcome. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington
View Now