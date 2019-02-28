NORTH BARRINGTON - Robert, 77, was born May 17, 1941 in Palatine, IL. He passed away February 19, 2019 in Cumming, GA. Robert was the owner of Master Numerical Machine in Schaumburg. He enjoyed boating and motorcycling, and especially spending time with his family and canine companion, Lilly. Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen Kay Walbaum Dick; children, Eric (Stephanie) Richards of Carlsbad, CA and Holly (Patrick) May of Buford, GA; grandchildren, Alexis and Kyle Richards, and Corban and Landon May; sister, Marilyn (Norman) Young; and his precious Yorkie, Lilly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Emma Dick and sister, Kathy Scrigna. Visitation will be held from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am, Saturday, March 2 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road), Barrington. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. Flowers and contributions to , www.lung.org, are both welcome. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary