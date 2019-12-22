Daily Herald Obituaries
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
ROBERT F. (BOB) WARREN


1949 - 2019
ROBERT F. (BOB) WARREN Obituary
Robert F. (Bob) Warren, 70, a lifelong resident of Lake Zurich, Passed away on December 17th, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. Bob was born in Chicago, IL to Robert and Mary, nee Bruner, Warren on October 15th, 1949. He attended May Whitney Grade School and Ela Vernon High School. After graduating he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, CA for four years. He was a longtime employee of Cherry Electric in Waukegan, IL. Bob was dearly loved by his family and always kept in touch with many friends he made throughout his lifetime. He loved to reminisce and discuss any topic worth disusing. His interests included watching the History Channel, restoring firearms and working on small engines. Bob is survived by his wife of 39 year, Judi nee Rizzo; Daughters Lindsay (Bryan) Schweet and Juliet Peterson; His grandchildren Jack, Thomas and Lucy Lehner, Isolde and Ragnar Peterson and Ella Schweet; His brother Chris(Karen) Warren; Sister's-in-law Fran Cantwell-Warren and Jackie (Ken) Emrick; He is also survived by three nieces and nephews. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and youngest brother, Jeff Warren. Interment will be private and a memorial service will be held in spring to remember and celebrate Bob's life. He will truly be missed.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
