Robert Francis Gerry, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3rd, 2020 Robert was born in Chicago, IL on April 1st, 1945 and was a resident of Chicago, Winona, Evanston, Lake Zurich, and Hawthorn Woods. He was a graduate of Mendel High School, St. Mary's of Winona, Minnesota, and Loyola University in Chicago and taught school in Chicago in addition to being a principal and administrator in Wheeling School District #21. Robert loved travel, casinos, hot tubs, swimming with dolphins, but especially spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Margaret Jean Gerry (nee McCarty); brothers, Jim and Tom (Martha) Gerry; and his cousins in the Jordan family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Isabelle Gerry. A memorial service for Robert will be held at a later date due to the quarantine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the . For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from May 10 to May 11, 2020