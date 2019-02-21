|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Family and friends of Robert G. Beatty, 80, a resident of Schaumburg for 51 years, formerly of Richland Center, WI, will gather for visitation Fri., Feb. 22 from 10:00am-1:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 12:30pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Born April 24, 1938 to Foster and Irene (nee Donner) he passed away Feb. 17, 2019 in Elk Grove Village. Robert was the adoring husband of 52 years to Eleanor (nee Bookie); loving father of John (Lynette) Beatty and Anne (Rob) Heselton; fond grandfather of Dakota, Nevada, Dayton and Sierra Beatty and Brandon and Bailey Heselton; dear brother of Allan and the late David (Phyllis); beloved uncle to Michelle Tipton, Stacey Vitell, the late Jim and the late Scott; dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. Memorials appreciated to Elk Grove Baptist Church, www.myegbc.com and click "Give." For information, 847-891-2900 or for virtual guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 21, 2019