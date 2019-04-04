|
Robert G. Chudik, 71, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was born in Chicago on October, 29th, 1947, to Robert and Rosemary Chudik. Bob was a graduate of Wayne State Teachers' College in Wayne, NE. He taught physical education in District 15 and driver education in District 211. He also worked for District 211 Transportation. Bob loved coaching football, soccer, and baseball and enjoyed working with stained glass. Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia; sons Robert and Timothy (Amanda); his beloved grandchildren Peyton and Kennedy; sisters Diane Daggett and Tricia Hall; and by his nieces and nephews, Andrea, Melissa, Sean, Erin, and Colleen. Bob cherished his time with their children as well; Sadie, Saul, Kieran, and Deven. A memorial celebration will be held at Chandlers, 401 N. Roselle Rd. in Schaumburg on Sunday, April 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037, www.americanhumane.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 4, 2019