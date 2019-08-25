|
Robert G. Kibble, 80, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born Nov. 6, l938 in Mount Clemens, MI, was a former resident of Oak Park and has lived in Gurnee since 1991. He was a graduate of Oak Park-River Forest High School and also Marquette University. Bob was a US Marine Corps veteran and a former Lake County Election Judge. He enjoyed golfing, NCAA Basketball and fantasy football. Surviving are two daughters, Kristen M. Kibble and Colleen R. Kibble; his sister Louise (M. George) Wolff and brother, Anthony (Ann) Kibble. He was preceded in death by his brother, William F. Kibble. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 am Wednesday, Aug. 28 at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple, Libertyville. Visitation will be at church from 9:30 to 10:25 am before mass. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019