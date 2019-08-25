Daily Herald Obituaries
|
ROBERT G. KIBBLE


1938 - 2019
ROBERT G. KIBBLE Obituary
Robert G. Kibble, 80, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born Nov. 6, l938 in Mount Clemens, MI, was a former resident of Oak Park and has lived in Gurnee since 1991. He was a graduate of Oak Park-River Forest High School and also Marquette University. Bob was a US Marine Corps veteran and a former Lake County Election Judge. He enjoyed golfing, NCAA Basketball and fantasy football. Surviving are two daughters, Kristen M. Kibble and Colleen R. Kibble; his sister Louise (M. George) Wolff and brother, Anthony (Ann) Kibble. He was preceded in death by his brother, William F. Kibble. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 am Wednesday, Aug. 28 at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple, Libertyville. Visitation will be at church from 9:30 to 10:25 am before mass. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
