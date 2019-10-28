|
ELGIN - Robert G. Meyers, age 83, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his family on Saturday morning, October 26, 2019. Bob was born on October 19, 1936, in Chicago and was the son of the late George C. & Agnes Meyers. Bob was a resident of the Elgin area for over 40 years. Prior to retirement, Bob was employed by School District U-46 where he served as Director of Building Services until his retirement in 1996. He was also a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran. Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend of 40 years; Pranee. His six sons; Robert (Julie) Whitney, M.D., John (Allison) Salvin, Capt. William (Julie) Salvin, U.S.N.R., James Schmehl, George (Melanie) Meyers and Joseph Meyers his 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by many good and faithful friends. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister; Nancy Smith. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee from 4-8 P.M. Family and friends will gather for Funeral Services with Military Honors on Wednesday at 10 A.M. at Mt. Hope Cemetery Interment Chapel,1001 Villa St in Elgin. Entombment will follow. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to PACIFIC GARDEN MISSION 1458 South Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60607. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For information, please call (847)426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 28, 2019