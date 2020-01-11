Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
ROBERT G. OTTERSON


1958 - 2020
PARK CITY - Robert G. Otterson, age 61, passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2020. Robert was born October 3, 1958 in Waukegan, IL to Robert and Carrol Otterson. He was an Air Force Veteran for 11 years and retired as an EMT Fireman for Great Lakes Naval Base after 20 years. Robert is survived by his wife Lorna; three children, Andrea (Eric) Klingenberg, Brandon (Jennifer) Otterson and Christine Otterson; granddaughter, Olivia Otterson; mother, Carrol Otterson and sister Charlene Otterson. He was preceded in death by his father Robert and brothers, Kenneth, Richard (Patty) and Marvin Otterson. A visitation for Robert will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee, IL followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM. Burial private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
