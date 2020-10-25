GENEVA - Robert "Bob" G. Schick, age 90, was called home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 19, 2020. He was born June 9, 1930 in Oak Park, the son of George and Helen (Duryea) Schick. Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years Joyce (Dreier); children John of Tallahassee, Florida, Sandra (Peter) Bohr of Wheaton, Mark (Patti) of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Karen of Naperville, and Kurt (Kathy) of Batavia; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many other dear relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services and interment will be private. A public memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Bob's name and directed to the Geneva High School All Sports Boosters: 416 McKinley Avenue, Geneva, IL 60134. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home, Geneva. For more info, please call 630-232-8233 and to view Bob's complete obituary, please visit malonefh.com
