LAKE VILLA - Visitation for Robert "Bobby" Sobon 66 is from 1-5 PM Sunday August 9, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 5 PM. He was born August 8,1953 in Libertyville passed on Monday August 3, 2020 at home. Bob was married to his sweetheart of 48 years Beth (Dever) and is father to his sons Brandon and Bily and Grandpa to sweet little Blake Sobon. Bobby was the oldest of 8 children born to George and Pat (Fredensborg) Sobon. Survived by his siblings Johnny (Nancy), Georgie (Susan), Dennis, Lisa (Stu), Catherine (Barry) and Becky (Mike) and his sister-in-law Diane (Dan) and brother-in-law Mike. From the Sobon side Bob has 21 nieces and nephews and 15 great nieces and nephews. From the Dever's he has 4 Nieces and 1 Great nephew. Bob was the President of the Lake Villa Historical Society Bottle Club. He and his good friends Ron Neumann Sr and and Ron Neumann went out digging for bottles just about every Saturday for the last 10 years. He was also an avid coin collector. Bobby was proceeded in death by his sister, Teri (Boni) and her family Dan, Bradley, Melissa and Christopher. His Mom, Pat and Dad, George. Mother and Father-in-Law Janis and Frank Calkins. Also his good friend Bily Moorman. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
