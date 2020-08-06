1/
ROBERT G. "BOBBY" SOBON
1953 - 2020
LAKE VILLA - Visitation for Robert "Bobby" Sobon 66 is from 1-5 PM Sunday August 9, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 5 PM. He was born August 8,1953 in Libertyville passed on Monday August 3, 2020 at home. Bob was married to his sweetheart of 48 years Beth (Dever) and is father to his sons Brandon and Bily and Grandpa to sweet little Blake Sobon. Bobby was the oldest of 8 children born to George and Pat (Fredensborg) Sobon. Survived by his siblings Johnny (Nancy), Georgie (Susan), Dennis, Lisa (Stu), Catherine (Barry) and Becky (Mike) and his sister-in-law Diane (Dan) and brother-in-law Mike. From the Sobon side Bob has 21 nieces and nephews and 15 great nieces and nephews. From the Dever's he has 4 Nieces and 1 Great nephew. Bob was the President of the Lake Villa Historical Society Bottle Club. He and his good friends Ron Neumann Sr and and Ron Neumann went out digging for bottles just about every Saturday for the last 10 years. He was also an avid coin collector. Bobby was proceeded in death by his sister, Teri (Boni) and her family Dan, Bradley, Melissa and Christopher. His Mom, Pat and Dad, George. Mother and Father-in-Law Janis and Frank Calkins. Also his good friend Bily Moorman. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
AUG
9
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
Rest in Peace, Bobby
Paula and Tony Motisi
Family
August 5, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Knew most of the family growing up in Diamond Lake. Never easy losing a loved one. Will hold you all in my heart.
Betty Avery Vazquez
Friend
August 5, 2020
Beth and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. I never saw Bobby without a smile on his face. Condolences and prayers for all of you.
Cindy (Pleasant) Baker
Friend
August 5, 2020
My first memory was when a group of us went camping in Wisconsin and attended a Black Sabbath concert. As we trudged along he was amazed and irritated by the “all these damn 14 year olds” that came. I was 14! He had no idea. He seemed like a giant to me back then. He was always smiling. He was so patient with Jake always trying to help up on the roof or whatever. He had a lot of practice as a big brother.
Rhobyne Youngman
August 5, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Bobby. Such a GREAT BROTHER IN LAW. RIP BOB
Nancy Sobon
Family
