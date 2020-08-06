My first memory was when a group of us went camping in Wisconsin and attended a Black Sabbath concert. As we trudged along he was amazed and irritated by the “all these damn 14 year olds” that came. I was 14! He had no idea. He seemed like a giant to me back then. He was always smiling. He was so patient with Jake always trying to help up on the roof or whatever. He had a lot of practice as a big brother.

Rhobyne Youngman