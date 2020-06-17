ROBERT G. "RUSTY" WILLRETT
1927 - 2020
Robert G. "Rusty" Willrett. 93, died June 11, 2020 at Pine Acres in DeKalb, IL. He was born to Caroline (Rueff) and George L. Willrett of Malta. He attended the Malta schools, graduating in 1944. He was active with the Malta Plowboys 4-H and the Malta FFA. He received many honors through each. Robert attended Northern Illinois University, graduating in 1950. He was drafted into the Army where he served as Army Meat Inspector at Armour and Co in Chicago. He taught at Antioch, IL as a Biology and World History Teacher. He kept the play by play records for over 50 years at the Antioch Community High School basketball games where he enjoy giving huge red apples at the Christmas Holiday Tournament. After several years he bought a greenhouse and floral business. He returned to teaching full time while continuing the greenhouse and floral business. He earned a Masters Degree from Roosevelt University, Chicago in 1970. He also worked at Weilands Greenhouse and Hoffman's Greenhouse. He is survived by his sisters Dorothy Stoddard and Charlotte Berg, brother Frank Willrett, sister-in-law Hope Willrett, and dear friend Timothy. He was preceded in death by brother Raymond Willrett, sister Barbara DeWitt, and Tim's black lab "Buddy Two." Robert is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Bob can now be back to tending the gardens that he loved so much.
Elaine Webb
Friend
