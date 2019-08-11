|
Robert Gary Hansen, age 73, of Wheaton and formerly of West Chicago, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born in Aurora, IL on March 2, 1946 to Frederick and Marian (Tinnes) Hansen. Bob graduated from West Chicago High School and then entered the US Army. He enjoyed playing all sports especially golf. He worked at Spraying Systems in Carol Stream for many years, also Superintendent at Fresh Meadows Golf Course and owned Batter Up Baseball Card Shop in Glen Ellyn. Bob is survived by his children, Chad (Allison) Hansen and Tina (Will) Carreras; grandchildren, Jaxon, Wyatt, Walker, Sydney and Skyler; brother, Ron "Butch" (late Bonnie) Hansen; sisters, Suzanne (Ronald) Rosengreen, Mary Lou (Rudy) Roca, Betty (Dick) Ligon, and Rita (late Jim) Jones; former wife, Sue Hansen; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Fred Hansen. Services are private. Arrangements by Norris-Segert Funeral Home and Cremation Services. For info 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2019