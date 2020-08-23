Mr. Robert Gerald "Bobby" Blum, 60, died August 6, 2020 at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado after a long illness. Bobby was born in Peoria, Illinois on March 12, 1960, son of the late Robert "Bob" and Marililly "Lil" Blum. He is survived by his daughter Katherine "Katie" (Edward) Cann and granddaughter Emma Cann, his sister Lisa (Kevin) Dewey, his brother Timothy "Tim" (Ann) Blum, his niece Sarah (Billy) Staszak, and his nephews Daniel Grammer, Dylan Dewey, Kyle Sullivan, and Trevor Blum. He was preceded in death by his sister Mona Sullivan. Bobby was a graduate of West Chicago Community High School in West Chicago, Illinois. He lived a life of laughter, bringing a smile to anyone he met. Always the life of the party, Bobby wanted to bring the same joy to the people he loved. His stories, sense of humor, and genuine heart will be greatly missed. Private services will be held.







