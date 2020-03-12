|
|
BARTLETT - Robert Gerard Baggot, 77, died March 9, 2020. Robert was the beloved husband of the late Gail Baggot; loving father of Robert (Sandy) Baggot, Angela (Angelo) Amaro, Karen (Wally) Karijolic, Michael (Melonie) Baggot and Stephanie (John) LeMaire; proud grandfather of David (Noonya), Corina, Jimmy, Emily, Connor and Sophia; dear great-grandfather of Andy and Tristan; cherished brother of Carol (Charles), the late John "Jack," Tom, Joan and Michael. He will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Robert was a proud member of the 1752 Club. He loved to travel and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events. Robert was also the owner of Sullex International. Visitation Friday, March 13, 4 pm until the time of service 8 pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Inurnment Saturday, 12 noon at Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at or at would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2020