Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Inurnment
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Bartlett Cemetery

ROBERT GERARD BAGGOT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT GERARD BAGGOT Obituary
BARTLETT - Robert Gerard Baggot, 77, died March 9, 2020. Robert was the beloved husband of the late Gail Baggot; loving father of Robert (Sandy) Baggot, Angela (Angelo) Amaro, Karen (Wally) Karijolic, Michael (Melonie) Baggot and Stephanie (John) LeMaire; proud grandfather of David (Noonya), Corina, Jimmy, Emily, Connor and Sophia; dear great-grandfather of Andy and Tristan; cherished brother of Carol (Charles), the late John "Jack," Tom, Joan and Michael. He will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Robert was a proud member of the 1752 Club. He loved to travel and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events. Robert was also the owner of Sullex International. Visitation Friday, March 13, 4 pm until the time of service 8 pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Inurnment Saturday, 12 noon at Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at or at would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -