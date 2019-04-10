Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Church
2900 E. Main St
St. Charles, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Church
2900 E. Main St.,
St. Charles, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT GIBBONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT "BOB" GIBBONS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT "BOB" GIBBONS Obituary
GENEVA - Robert "Bob" Gibbons, 81, a longtime resident of Elmhurst, IL, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Sue (nee Bradley); loving father of Patrick; beloved uncle and great-uncle. He was born on March 6, 1938 in Cleveland Ohio to the late James and Helen Gibbons. Also preceding him in death are his siblings James, Mary, Anne, Raymond, John (Clarke). Bob had a long career at Ferro Corporation and and along with Sue managed to become a lifelong avid golfer and supporter of the University of Notre Dame and its football team. He and Sue enjoyed their many trips throughout the world visiting museums, cathedrals, historical sites, and their son. Memorial Visitation Friday April 12, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187 and at St. John Neumann Church, 2900 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174 on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 9:45 a.m. until time of memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Services conclude at the church. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now