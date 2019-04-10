|
|
GENEVA - Robert "Bob" Gibbons, 81, a longtime resident of Elmhurst, IL, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Sue (nee Bradley); loving father of Patrick; beloved uncle and great-uncle. He was born on March 6, 1938 in Cleveland Ohio to the late James and Helen Gibbons. Also preceding him in death are his siblings James, Mary, Anne, Raymond, John (Clarke). Bob had a long career at Ferro Corporation and and along with Sue managed to become a lifelong avid golfer and supporter of the University of Notre Dame and its football team. He and Sue enjoyed their many trips throughout the world visiting museums, cathedrals, historical sites, and their son. Memorial Visitation Friday April 12, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187 and at St. John Neumann Church, 2900 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174 on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 9:45 a.m. until time of memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Services conclude at the church. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019