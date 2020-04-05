|
Robert H. Caldwell, 74, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at home after a long illness. Born March 3, 1946, Bob was a lifelong resident of Grayslake. He is survived by his loving wife Diane, two daughters Marni (Justin) Johnson and Courtney Caldwell (Erick Hansen). He lovingly cherished his granddaughter Stevie. Bob was preceded in death by his father Cecil, mother Virginia and sister Mary. Bob attended Grayslake High School where he was chosen as one of five Lake County's best basketball players of 1964. He continued his basketball career at New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM. Upon completion of college, Bob returned to Illinois and became a surveyor. He worked for R.E. Allen and Bleck Engineering during his 40+ years as a well respected surveyor. From a young age, Bob was an avid fisherman and hunter. In his retired years, he particularly enjoyed target shooting and relaxing on his land in northern Wisconsin. He had many lifelong friendships both in Illinois and Wisconsin. Those of us who knew him will sorely miss his engaging stories and lively conversations. A truly warm and generous man to all he met. A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be held in the near future. A notification of the date and location of this event will be sent upon determination. The funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020