Robert H. "Bob" Gartshore, age 85, of Carpentersville passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born in Chicago on May 9, 1933, the son of the late John & Josephine (nee Miller) Gartshore. Bob was a resident of the area for over 50 years and was a member and past commander of Carpentersville VFW Post 5915 and also a former member of the Elgin American Legion Post #57. He was a very proud United States Army Veteran having served in the Korean War. For most of his professional career, Bob worked in the Tool & Die Industry. Survivors include his wife: Susan W., his daughter Jacqueline Stewart, and his granddaughters: Jennifer Gartshore and Kelly (Tom) Berka. His grandsons; Steve and Jason Donner and David Mahler and his great grandchildren; Bradly, Devon, Kayla and Dominic. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his 1st wife: Lorene S. (nee Hillock) Gartshore on Nov. 17, 1989, his son; Glenn on March 12, 2017 and his two brothers: John and David. Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held at 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to the Carpentersville VFW Post # 5915.