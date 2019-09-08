|
Robert "Bob" Howley, 87, passed away August 31, 2019. Bob was the beloved son of the late John and Bertha Howley; Loving husband of Carolyn (nee Graf) Howley; Cherished father of David (Maura) Howley, Cindy (Jeff) Copland, and Sue Rickman; Adored grandfather of Nick, Tim, Kieran, Aedan, and Lennon; Dear brother to Bertie Lou and the late Marvin; Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bob was a mathematician, research analyst, and private tutor who enriched the hearts and minds of many students. He was the first in his family to attend college; earning a Bachelor's of Arts from Lake Forest College and a Master's of Arts from Loyola University of Chicago. As an Eagle Scout, Bob also helped guide his grandson to the rank of Eagle Scout, serving as a Cub Scout Den Leader. Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 12pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 3pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (corner of Northwest Highway/Route 14 and Rand Road), Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019