Robert J. Barnowski, 95, decorated WWII Veteran Eighth Air Force and longtime resident of Palatine. Beloved husband for 61 years of the late Edith, nee Vella. Devoted father of Robert (Christine), John (Beverly Berg), William (Amy), James (Laura) and Mary Kathryn (David) Lane. Proud grandfather of Ross and Justin Barnowski, Meredith and Andrew Lane, Allyse and Jenna Barnowski and Benjamin Barnowski. Dear brother of the late Alphonse (Caroline) and the late Leona (Lyle) Wegner. Visitation Monday, July 22, 2019 from 3-8 PM. Funeral Tuesday, July 23rd, 9:30 AM Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine to St. Theresa Church for Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 19, 2019
