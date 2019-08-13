Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
Elk Grove, IL
ROBERT J. CLAPS Sr.


1934 - 2019
ROBERT J. CLAPS Sr. Obituary
Robert J. Claps, Sr., a resident of Elk Grove for 51 years, formerly of Chicago. Visitation for Robert J. Claps, Sr., 85, will be held Thurs., Aug. 15 from 3:00-9:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services held Fri., Aug. 16 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home to 10:00am funeral mass at Queen of the Rosary Church, Elk Grove. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Born March 10, 1934 in Chicago to Vincenzo and Josephine (nee Palese) he passed away peacefully August 11, 2019 in Hoffman Estates. Robert was the adoring husband of 52 years to the late Theresa (nee Fino); loving father of Beth Marie (Rick) Szczygielski and Robert, Jr.; fond grandfather of Christopher Ryan Bunescu and Emily Ann Bunescu; fond great grandfather of Grayson William; last surviving brother of 9; beloved uncle and dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. For information 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
