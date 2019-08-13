|
|
Robert J. Claps, Sr., a resident of Elk Grove for 51 years, formerly of Chicago. Visitation for Robert J. Claps, Sr., 85, will be held Thurs., Aug. 15 from 3:00-9:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services held Fri., Aug. 16 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home to 10:00am funeral mass at Queen of the Rosary Church, Elk Grove. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Born March 10, 1934 in Chicago to Vincenzo and Josephine (nee Palese) he passed away peacefully August 11, 2019 in Hoffman Estates. Robert was the adoring husband of 52 years to the late Theresa (nee Fino); loving father of Beth Marie (Rick) Szczygielski and Robert, Jr.; fond grandfather of Christopher Ryan Bunescu and Emily Ann Bunescu; fond great grandfather of Grayson William; last surviving brother of 9; beloved uncle and dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. For information 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2019