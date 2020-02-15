|
|
WHEELING - Robert J Culver, age 99. Beloved husband of the late Anna Mae nee Egan. Loving father of Mary Ellen (Kent) Dowdy, Ann (late Gary) Hammerstad, and Jane (David) Schlaak. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Douglas) MacLean, Ryan (Crystal) Workman, Darren (Joy) Workman, Lisa (Todd) Feuerhaken, Elizabeth Hammerstad, Robert (Nina) Hammerstad, Kyle (Kristen) Lindquist and Kate (Mark) Heffernan. Great grandfather of 10. Dear brother of Helen Cullen and the late Betty Culver. Visitation Monday 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:30 am and then process to St. Joseph the Worker Church for a 10:00 am Life Celebration Mass. Entombment at Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations to Orphans of the Storm at orphansofthestorm.org in honor of "Sammy", or JourneyCare Hospice at journeycare.org would be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 15, 2020