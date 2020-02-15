Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CULVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. CULVER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. CULVER Obituary
WHEELING - Robert J Culver, age 99. Beloved husband of the late Anna Mae nee Egan. Loving father of Mary Ellen (Kent) Dowdy, Ann (late Gary) Hammerstad, and Jane (David) Schlaak. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Douglas) MacLean, Ryan (Crystal) Workman, Darren (Joy) Workman, Lisa (Todd) Feuerhaken, Elizabeth Hammerstad, Robert (Nina) Hammerstad, Kyle (Kristen) Lindquist and Kate (Mark) Heffernan. Great grandfather of 10. Dear brother of Helen Cullen and the late Betty Culver. Visitation Monday 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:30 am and then process to St. Joseph the Worker Church for a 10:00 am Life Celebration Mass. Entombment at Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations to Orphans of the Storm at orphansofthestorm.org in honor of "Sammy", or JourneyCare Hospice at journeycare.org would be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -