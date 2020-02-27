Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
ROBERT J. EDMISTON


1948 - 2020
ROBERT J. EDMISTON Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Robert J. Edmiston, age 71, passed away peacefully at home, February 24,2020. Bob was born December 17, 1948 in Chicago. Beloved husband of Charlene Edmiston, nee Bodette, for 44 years. Loving father of Julie (John) Serowski and Robb (Jhoseline) Edmiston. Cherished grandfather of Bella, Ryan, Jenna, and Bradley. Dear brother of William and Allan (Patrick) Edmiston. Fond uncle of many. Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Frieda Edmiston. Bob graduated from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse with an education degree. He taught school where he met someone that changed his career. For over 40 years, he was a commercial real estate broker for Inland Real Estate. He sold 1000s of 6-flat apartment buildings and was known as "Mr. 6-flat or 6-flat Bob." He also sold large apartment complexes, a church, a bank and industrial buildings. What a career he had one that he enjoyed. In addition to loving his family, he loved the rodeo and traveling. The rodeo was strictly as a fan; no bull riding for him! Traveling was to see historic sights, family history sights and of course to see the rodeos. We always took our children and later our grandchildren on our travel adventures. Oh, the places we visited!!! Visitation Friday, 3:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Saturday, 9:30 A.M. until Funeral Service, 10:30 A.M., at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , or the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
