Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Isidore Church
427 W. Army Trail Rd.
Bloomingdale, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT ENTWISTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. ENTWISTLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. ENTWISTLE Obituary
Robert J. Entwistle, Ret. C.P.D., at rest on August 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Sue and the late Rosemary; devoted father of Mark (Pamela) Entwistle; and dear brother of Norma (the late Ronald) Fischer and the late Richard Edwards. Bob retired from the Chicago Police Dept. after 29½ years of service, and recently retired from the Illinois Secretary of State where he was a hearing officer. He was a member of St. Isidore Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Friends and family are invited to gather Friday, at St. Isidore Church, 427 W. Army Trail Rd., Bloomingdale, IL, for the Funeral Mass which will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Isidore Church. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now