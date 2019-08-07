|
Robert J. Entwistle, Ret. C.P.D., at rest on August 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Sue and the late Rosemary; devoted father of Mark (Pamela) Entwistle; and dear brother of Norma (the late Ronald) Fischer and the late Richard Edwards. Bob retired from the Chicago Police Dept. after 29½ years of service, and recently retired from the Illinois Secretary of State where he was a hearing officer. He was a member of St. Isidore Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Friends and family are invited to gather Friday, at St. Isidore Church, 427 W. Army Trail Rd., Bloomingdale, IL, for the Funeral Mass which will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Isidore Church. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 7, 2019