Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Church
440 S. Mitchell Street
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Church
440 S. Mitchell Street
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
ROBERT J. FORTON


1925 - 2019
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Robert J. Forton, 94, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born July 21, 1925 in Chicago to John and Sophie (Trimbourne) Forton and passed away August 9, 2019. He was a proud World War II veteran of the United States Marine Corps, had a 40-year career as a union carpenter and was an usher at Our Lady of the Wayside Church. Bob was the beloved husband of the late Jennalee (Mott) Forton; loving father of Judy Slayton (Mark) Bachofner, John (Virginia) Forton and Kathy (Marty) Beach; cherished grandfather of Matt Slayton, Becky Slayton (Chad) Parmeter, Carrie Slayton, Doug (Rhiannon) Forton, Stephanie Forton, Eric (Rachel) Forton, Jenna Forton, Kevin (Michelle) Beach, Chris Beach and the late Casey Slayton; great-grandfather of Zane, Zoe, Cleo, Madeline, Barrett and Lucy and dear brother of Chuck Forton. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights and Friday, August 23 at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 440 S. Mitchell Street, Arlington Heights from 8:30 AM until the time of the Memorial Mass at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the or Multiple Sclerosis Society. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
