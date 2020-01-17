|
On Monday January 13, 2020, Robert J. Gerdisch, beloved husband of Rose-Marie, cherished father of four sons, grandfather (aka "Papa Bob") of six, passed away at the age of 88. Bob was born April 13, 1931 in Chicago, IL to Matthew and Louise Gerdisch; the youngest of 11 children. He grew up in Franklin Park and went to St. Gertrude Elementary School and East Leyden High School. Bob enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and served 8 years stationed in Germany and France, where he fell in love with Rose-Marie. On October 1, 1955, he married Rose-Marie. They raised four sons, Matthew, Marc, Mitchell, and Martin. Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1960, Bob worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for 50 years working at White Motor Company, Robert R. Anderson Construction Company, and Hummel Construction Company. Bob was a lifelong and proud member of the Midwest Operating Engineers Union, Local 150 . Work and working were Bob's passion and vocation. His knowledge, skills, and ingenuity were highly regarded by coworkers and employers and friends alike. If he wasn't solving a problem on the job site, he was home working on his next project. He simply loved working. From raising and remodeling their ranch home in Park Ridge, to building two houses in South Barrington, as well as all the various projects that came along with being a homeowner, father and neighbor, Bob enjoyed every minute of it. Bob was loved in life by his wife Rose-Marie, his children: Matthew (Karin) Gerdisch, Marc (Lori Ann) Gerdisch, Mitchell (Jeanne) Gerdisch, and Martin Gerdisch; and his grandchildren: Jessica (Kyle), Alexander (Alexandra), Robert, Matthew, Zachary, and Emilie.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 17, 2020