HANOVER PARK - Visitation for Robert J. Gjertvik, 75, a resident of Hanover Park since 1972, formerly of Chicago, will be held Thursday, May 16 from 4:00-8:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 7:30pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services held Friday, May 17 beginning with prayers at 9:00am at the funeral home proceeding to interment and committal service at Fairview Cemetery, Northlake. Born Sept. 3, 1943 in Chicago to Arthur and Josephine (nee Olsen) he passed away peacefully May 14, 2019 in Bartlett. Bob was a proud US Army Veteran serving as a Private 1st Class stationed in Saigon during the Vietnam War. He was an avid golfer and bowler. He was the adoring husband of 52 years to Christina (nee Tamburrino); loving father of Carolyn (Christopher) Cesarz and Janet (Mark) Werner; fond grandfather of Andrew, Ryan and Joshua Cesarz and Juliana and Nathan Werner; dear friend, he will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. Memorials in Bob's name to the , and click "Donate." For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2019